SIA's Houston flights affected

Monster storm Harvey has prompted Singapore Airlines to make Manchester, England, instead of Houston, Texas, the final stop on Flight SQ52 until further notice.

The flight is normally a round-trip from Singapore to Manchester then on to Houston.

In a statement, SIA said: "We have arranged alternative flights or hotel accommodation for affected passengers in Manchester. The Houston-Manchester sector for SQ51 will also be cancelled. The flight will operate only from Manchester to Singapore until further notice."

SIA said that it will waive all fees for rebooking or rerouting for customers holding confirmed tickets on its flights arriving in or departing from Houston for those who wish to change their travel plans.

The waiver is valid for tickets issued on or before last Saturday, for travel to or from Houston up to Monday next week. The new travel should commence by Oct 31 this year.

SIA said fare top-ups may apply for rerouting, noting that the waiver applies to redemption tickets as well, and advised customers wishing to make any changes to their flight during this period to contact their local SIA office and to check its website regularly for updates.