Pentagon to seek budget change to boost ISIS fight

Published
11 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary James Mattis has directed the Pentagon to seek an increase in overall spending to address shortfalls and "new requirements" needed to accelerate the campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to a memo released on Wednesday (Feb 1).

In addition to the proposed 2017 fiscal year budget amendment request, Mattis also asked for a broader budget and strategy review looking ahead to future years but did not offer estimates in his guidance to the Department of Defence, the Pentagon memo said.

(This story is developing.)

Topics: 

