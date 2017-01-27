Ivanka Trump posts video of son learning to crawl at the White House

WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump's son has hit a key milestone - learning to crawl. And he picked the very best of prime locations for his achievement - the White House.

The 35-year-old daughter of US President Donald Trump posted a video on Instagram of her son crawling on the floor of the presidential home in Washington.

His mother wrote: "There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend - including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!"

The 10-month-old child has recently moved into a new nursery in a plush area of Washington, but appears to be enjoying exploring the White House as well.

Ivanka uprooted her New York life and moved to Washington after her father's inauguration.

She and her family appear to be settling in well, according to reports, and she has been documenting the move on Instagram.

The entrepreneur posted a photograph of baby Theodore in his cot, which is placed in a stylishly decorated nursery.

She has also posted a picture of her son looking ready for bed with the caption "Goodnight!".

Goodnight! 🐻 Goodnight! 🐻 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Her family moved to Washington DC over the weekend (Jan 21/22), and her husband Jared Kushner began his unpaid job as a senior adviser to President Trump in the White House on Monday.

They are living in the same area as the Obamas, in the upscale neighbourhood of Kalorama.

The families will live only a few hundred yards from each other, in the leafy district populated by embassies, politicians and ambassadors.

Blair House, DC #latergram Blair House, DC #latergram A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Unlike other former first families, the Obamas have opted to stay in Washington DC, so their daughter Sasha can finish her time in her current school, said the Daily Telegraph.

Ivanka has stepped away from her business responsibilities as she prepares to take on a role in the White House.

When asked in an interview with 20/20 if she will be taking on the duties of the First Lady, she said: "Well, I think its an inappropriate observation. There's one first lady and she'll do remarkable things".

She said the question was "sexist" and suggested that two women can't have a powerful role in the White House.

Ivanka has yet to reveal what her plans are for her work in the White House, the Telegraph said.

However, she's been working behind the scenes by phoning members of Congress to rally support for new childcare proposals. These include tax-free childcare accounts and childcare deductions for families making under US$500,000 (S$700,000) a year.