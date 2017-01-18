Gospel star Travis Greene says he will perform at Donald Trump inaugural ball - report

Gospel and Grammy-nominated singer Travis Greene has announced that he will be singing at one of Donald Trump's inaugural balls.

His announcement comes amid reports that the list of performers for the event is being kept secret for fear that people will pull out if they come under public pressure to quit.

Greene will open the Freedom Ball, according to a report on TMZ.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th US president on Jan 20 at the US Capitol in Washington.

After a deeply polarising campaign, Trump's surprise victory in the Nov 8 election has inflamed passions across the political spectrum.

At least eight House Democrats have publicly stated they will not be attending Trump's swearing in, citing alleged interference in the election by Russia and accusing the President-elect of racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry.

His team has struggled to find A-list stars to perform at the inauguration. British singer Elton John was among the first to decline.

Since then, a succession of celebrities have turned down the opportunity to perform or have pulled out, including classical singer Charlotte Church, who called Trump "a tyrant" in a Twitter post; DJ and singer Moby, who mocked the invite on social media; Tony Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday, who pulled out citing opposition from the lesbian and gay community, and British singer Rebecca Ferguson, who turned down the opportunity after her request to sing the anti-lynching anthem Strange Fruit was rejected.

Greene says in an Instagram post that he reached his decision after much "prayer, deliberation and soul-searching" and has no reservations.

According to TMZ, he is facing criticism on social media because of his announcement.

@TravisGreeneTV very disappointed sir. Every door opened isn't one to walk thru — Traygrady (@Tray0104) January 16, 2017

@TravisGreeneTV I often ask myself this question, I ask u 2 do the same. BE HONEST would Jesus hang out with Trump or accept an invite?? — IDoWorship (@IDoWorship) January 16, 2017

Greene will be singing his hit 2016 Grammy-nominated song Intentional, said the celebrity news website.

TMZ earlier reported that Trump's inauguration committee has booked multiple performers to sing at two inaugural balls, but the committee is not releasing their names for fear the performers will get "intense blowback" and back out.

Sources connected to the inauguration told TMZ that the two events were the Freedom Ball and the Liberty Ball, both of which will take place at the DC Walter E. Washington Convention Centre.

According to TMZ, Donald Trump will attend and speak at both balls and do a "first dance" with wife Melania.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to turn up in Washington intending to "shut down" the inauguration.

Protesters will attempt to close down 12 security checkpoints at the US Capitol, where Trump will take the oath of office on Jan 20, and along the 4km parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue, according to leaders of a group called DisruptJ20.

"We want to shut down the inauguration," organiser David Thurston told a news conference. "We want to see a seething rebellion develop in this city and across the country."

DisruptJ20, which is working with Black Lives Matter and other protest groups, said it also planned predawn blockades and disruptive demonstrations during the inaugural balls in the evening.

The inauguration is expected to draw 800,000 spectators, according to officials.

That compares with some 1.8 million attending Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration as America's first black president, one of the largest crowds ever to gather in the US capital for such an event.