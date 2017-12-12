Four hurt in NY subway station blast

A man set off an improvised explosive in a busy New York subway station, injuring four and sparking panic among commuters during the rush hour.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called yesterday's incident an "attempted terrorist attack" and identified the 27-year-old suspect as Akayed Ullah, who was taken into custody.

The man wore the device that went off shortly after 7am in the subway station, not far from Times Square. He suffered serious burns while the three other victims had minor injuries. This second attack on New Yorkers in six weeks came after a man drove a truck up a bike path on Halloween, killing eight.

