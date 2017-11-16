Pope-autographed sports car to be auctioned for charity

Pope Francis signing a Lamborghini Huracan in front of the pontiff's Santa Marta residence at the Vatican yesterday. Luxury sports-car maker Lamborghini had presented the Pope with a new, special edition papal-themed Huracan. According to the Catholic News Agency, the US$250,000 (S$339,000) car will be auctioned at Sotheby's and the Pope has decided to give the proceeds to three different charitable causes: the restoration of villages on the Nineveh Plain in Iraq, assisting victims of human trafficking, and missionary work in Africa. The Nineveh Plain restoration involves the rebuilding of properties that were destroyed by terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Iraq. Pope Francis has raised funds in similar auctions of high-end gifts in the past. In 2013, a Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide was sold to a private buyer for roughly US$327,000; in 2015, two Fiat cars were auctioned off to support local charity; and in April last year a white skullcap - known as a "zucchetto" - was sold for around US$18,000.

