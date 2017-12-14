OIC leaders urge US rethink on Jerusalem

Leaders of 57 Muslim-majority countries meeting in Istanbul yesterday asked Washington to overturn its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that has caused global protests.

They also urged the global community to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine at an extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on members to boost capacity building and economic efforts for the Palestinians.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called for a just resolution to the conflict, saying it "is a situation waiting to explode as tensions continue to escalate". As a group representing more than 1.6 billion Muslims, OIC cannot stay silent, he said. "Our collective voice cannot be ignored, and neither should the chorus of negative reaction from the wider international community."

