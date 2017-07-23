Syrian warplanes strike near Damascus despite ceasefire: Syrian Observatory

A Syrian man walks down a destroyed street in a rebel-held area in Daraa on July 19, 2017.
A Syrian man walks down a destroyed street in a rebel-held area in Daraa on July 19, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
BEIRUT (REUTERS) - Syrian government warplanes carried out several air strikes in the Eastern Ghouta area east of Damascus on Sunday (July 23), a day after the Syrian military declared a cessation of hostilities in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based monitoring group said Saturday had been relatively calm after the ceasefire took effect with isolated incidents of shellfire.

On Sunday, six air strikes hit the towns of Douma and Ain Terma in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, it reported.

