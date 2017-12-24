Kitten born with two faces defies odds to live, charms hearts on social media

At just 12 days old, a tiny tabby cat born in South Africa has already melted hearts all over the world with her unusual features.

Bettie Bee is a two-faced kitten, with two noses, two mouths, and three eyes.

Newsweek reported that the female feline was born in an Eastern Cape home on Dec 12 in a litter of two other normal kittens.

Her double face makes it difficult for her to nurse, which means that she was at risk of starving to death.

Such felines are better known as Janus cats, named after the Roman god of the same name, who is usually portrayed as having two faces.

They have an extremely rare congenital disorder known as craniofacial duplication, and generally do not live very long because of health problems related to their deformity.

Hoping to give Bettie Bee a shot at a life, her owner brought her to a nearby rescuer who has experience in caring for cats with special needs.

The rescuer, who wishes to remain anonymous, started feeding her via a tube and discovered that both of her mouths are functional, with both leading to the stomach.

Soon after, a Facebook page dedicated to documenting Bettie Bee's progress was started by her rescuer, after more people became captivated by her unique story.

Already, it has over 26,800 likes, with hundreds of comments each day urging her to keep up her fight against the odds.

The rescuer said on Facebook that Bettie Bee was "doing well" and "growing nicely".

A photo of her on the scales at 10 days old showed that she weighed exactly 200g, a "good weight" for a kitten at her age, the rescuer wrote.

"She is amazing and unique and also she was so feisty, she seemed to have a strong will to live,' her rescuer told Daily Mail Australia.

"You cannot put a kitten to sleep who is so full of life, not sickly...I wanted to give her a chance."

A Janus cat named Frankenlouie held the Guinness World Record title for the longest lived cat.

He entered the record books at 12 years old, and died in 2014 at age 15.

At a day old, he was brought into a veterinary medicine university to be euthanised, according to ABC News.

But a university employee offered to save him and helped him to get surgical procedures necessary for survival, the report said.