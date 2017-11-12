Internet goes wild over photo of cotton field mistaken as music festival

There is a photo going viral on the Internet, showing a pumped-up crowd at a music festival, with a massive stage complete with smoke machines and lights.

Except it is not a music festival, there is no stage and those certainly are not people having the time of their lives.

Instead, it is actually a picture of a combine harvester rolling through a cotton field.

The photo, which was first posted on Twitter by user TomCormackk on Nov 5, has since been retweeted 49,070 times and liked 114,823 times.

It came with the caption: "This looks like a mad sesh till you find out it's a combine harvester in a cotton field".

"Mad sesh" refers to a gathering of people usually involving alcohol consumption.

This looks like a mad sesh till you find out it’s a combine harvester in a cotton field pic.twitter.com/GjCVikvQOt — Tom (@TomCormackk) November 5, 2017

Netizens immediately drew comparisons between the picture and music festivals and concerts.

Twitter user ramseycarr wrote: "Omg this Avicii concert was SO CRAZZZZZYYYY"

Avicii is a Swedish DJ and one of the most renowned names in the industry.

Another user, Tom Leech, mistook the image for a popular music festival, saying: "Hahahahahahah wow I thought that was a Glastonbury related image at first glance."