What's Next: Feb 3, 2017

Trump set to be key issue at EU summit

European Union leaders today gather for a summit in Valletta, Malta, their first meeting since US President Donald Trump took office.

Curbing migration from Libya and dealing with the aftermath of Brexit were meant to be the dominant themes of the meeting. But reports say that the leaders will now also discuss the need for unity amid worries about Mr Trump's commitment to the decades-old transatlantic alliance.

Murders: Verdict on ex-cop's fate today

Former policeman Iskandar Rahmat, who appealed against his sentence for the Kovan double murder, is expected to find out if he can escape the hangman's noose today. He was found guilty of killing car workshop owner Tan Boon Sin, 67, and his son Chee Heong, 42, on July 10, 2013, at the older man's Hillside Drive house.

US employment data out today

The US Labour Department is scheduled to release the January payrolls report today. Economists expect the numbers to underscore continued strengthening in the labour market, with employers adding 175,000 jobs.

A private-sector report released a day earlier showed that companies last month added more workers than in any month since last June, thanks to the strength in the service and manufacturing sectors.