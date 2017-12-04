What's Next: Dec 4, 2017

Court decision on Catalan separatists

A Spanish Supreme Court judge will decide today whether or not to release 10 separatist leaders who were jailed pending a probe into their role in Catalonia's independence drive.

Any release on bail would mark a turn in the campaign for regional elections on Dec 21, particularly for separatist parties that have repeatedly accused Madrid of taking "political prisoners" and "repression" after their attempt to declare unilateral independence failed.

New tie-up to benefit cancer patients

Private care provider Icon SOC will be joining hands with the Singapore Cancer Society to provide more support to cancer patients.

A memorandum of understanding will be inked today, and it will cover financial and volunteer support for the voluntary welfare organisation.

Factory activity data out today

Data on manufacturing activity in Singapore will be released today, giving economists another snapshot of whether the Republic's factories will continue to hum along.

The Purchasing Managers' Index has risen for 14 straight months so far, hitting an eight-year high in October, powered by broad-based expansion across most segments.