UK man held near May's office appears in court on terrorism charge

LONDON (REUTERS) - A man arrested near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London last month appeared in court on Wednesday (May 10) and was remanded in custody after being charged with terrorism and explosives offences.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, of north London, was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, near the parliament building and May's Downing Street office on April 27.

Flanked in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court by two guards and wearing a grey top and trousers, Ali said he did not recognise the charges and "not guilty" pleas were entered on his behalf.

He faces one count of preparing terrorist acts and two, relating to activities in Afghanistan in 2012, of possessing explosives.

Ali will appear for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey, London's central criminal court, on May 19.