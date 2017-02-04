Shot Louvre attacker's condition improving - French prosecutor

PARIS (REUTERS) - The condition of the man shot and seriously wounded outside the Louvre museum when he set upon French soldiers with a pair of machetes is improving and he is out of danger, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday (Feb 4).

The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified by security sources as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times in the abdomen on Friday after what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.

The man's condition has "markedly improved", an official at the prosecutor's office said.

"His life is no longer in danger."

One soldier was slightly injured in the incident near the entrance to the museum, which reopened on Saturday.

The attacker was also carrying a backpack that contained paint spray cans but no explosives, police said.