More deaths as cold spell continues

WARSAW • A cold snap gripping Europe has killed 10 more people in Poland, stranded thousands in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for both migrants and the homeless.

Double-digit sub-zero temperatures have claimed more than 30 lives over the past few days, many of them migrants or homeless people found frozen to death.

Sunday was the deadliest day this winter for cold-related deaths in Poland, where temperatures have plunged to below minus 20 deg C in some regions.

On Sunday, 10 people died of cold, Poland's centre for national security said yesterday in a statement, adding that "the number of hypothermia victims has reached 65" since Nov 1.

Heavy snowfall in Turkey's main city Istanbul paralysed traffic for a third straight day, with the Bosporus closed to ships and hundreds of flights cancelled.

Traffic on the Danube and Sava rivers was halted in Serbia. Scores of migrants in the capital Belgrade took shelter in a warehouse, spurning shelters provided by the government for fear they would be deported back to their countries.

Schools were closed across cities in central Siberia yesterday, but classes resumed in Moscow where the temperature rose by seven degrees to minus 20 deg C.

Greece and Italy have also seen fierce cold weather over the past week and several migrants there have died of hypothermia.

