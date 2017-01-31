DPM Tharman celebrates Chinese New Year with Singaporeans in London

LONDON - More than 350 Singaporeans working or studying in Britain turned up to welcome in the Year of the Rooster in London on Sunday (Jan 29, 2017) at a celebration held by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The reception held at the Royal Garden Hotel featured traditional hawker fare. It was jointly organised by the Singapore High Commission in London and the Overseas Singaporean Unit of the Office for Citizen Engagement, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Some of the Singaporeans made the trip from neighbouring cities such as Cambridge, Leeds and Manchester for the event.

In his Chinese New Year message to them, DPM Tharman underscored the importance of innovation both at the national and individual levels as Singapore gears up for its next phase of economic development.

Multiculturalism was a unique and special trait of Singapore, he said, which we had to enhance and deepen, including through friendships with each other as Singaporeans grow up and in the community.

The group also tossed "lo hei" toss together and enjoyed an afternoon tea with such favourites as Laksa and Chicken Rice.

The reception was part of DPM Tharman's working visit to Britain during where he met government and business leaders in London. He was also scheduled deliver a public lecture on Inclusive Prosperity: Making it Possible, at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Monday (Jan 30, 2017).