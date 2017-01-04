Customer's cheeky food with a side order of flu pills request goes viral

LONDON - A woman's takeaway food order has gone viral after she used the "comments" section of the order form to request that the delivery person stop off en route to get her some flu pills.

Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop in Belfast, Ireland, received the unusual request from Fiona Cuffe on Dec 30, said CNN.

In the "additional comments" section, she had written, "Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold & flu tablets and I'll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets I'm dying sick xx."

Spar is a chain of British convenience stores.

Feeley's shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook with the caption, "Words absolutely fail me."

The restaurant fulfilled the order, however, and posted a picture of the much-needed flu pills before delivering them.



Feeley's posted a photo of the flu bills it bought for sick Ms Cuffe. PHOTO: FACEBOOK



The original photo has been shared over 4,000 times on Facebook, with many commenters from around the world praising Feeley's customer service.

Even Ms Cuffe's father John posted his thanks.

The restaurant's social media manager, Daniel Casey, told CNN they were "shocked to see such a strange request - but I admired her skill to get what she needed!"

"And she stated she was dying, so of course we were happy to help.

"We operate in a small community and the customer in question has used us several times before," he said.

"She was delighted at receiving the medicine and we wish her a speedy recovery - our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we will always do what we can for them."

Feeley's even offered to send Cuffe a free meal when she's feeling better.