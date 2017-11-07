Tensions high as Peruvians turn out to protest bullfighting

LIMA, PERU (REUTERS) Hundreds of protesters marched in Lima on Sunday (Nov 5) to call for an end to bullfighting as the country's most high-profile bullfighting event, the Feria Taurina del Senor de los Milagros, begins.

With some protesters painted in fake blood, they marched through the capital towards a bullring to call on the government to abolish the practice of bullfighting. They argue the bloody sport causes excessive suffering for the animals as bulls fight to the death against matadors.

Tensions boiled over with some protesters and riot police amidst accusations of heavy-handed tactics by authorities as demonstrators tried to get close to a bullring with spectators inside.

Bullfighting was introduced to Peru by the Spaniards in 1558. According to CAS International, an international anti-bullfighting organization, about 377 bullfights take place every year in Peru.

Peru is one of only eight countries where bullfighting is still legal. Parts of Spain like Catalonia have already outlawed the practice and in Portugal the bull is not killed in the end.