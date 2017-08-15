Stuntwoman killed filming Deadpool 2 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (AFP/REUTERS) - A stuntwoman was killed Monday (Aug 14) on the set of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver while filming a motorcycle stunt for the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Comic's anti-superhero blockbuster, police said.

"Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," police said in a statement.

Images posted in local newspapers showed police taping off a black Ducati motorcycle sitting on its side next to a smashed officer tower window in downtown Vancouver.

Actress Zazie Beetz, who is best known for her role in the FX television network series Atlanta, was reportedly spotted driving the motorcycle, or one like it, during filming.

Beetz has been cast in the film as Domino, a mercenary with exceptional marksmanship and fighting skills, and mutant powers.

Local media reported that the stuntwoman appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street. Police have not yet released the name of the woman or details of the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," Dan Berger, spokesman for movie studio 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , said in a statement.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," he added.

The sequel to the 2016 superhero movie Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds is currently being filmed in Vancouver. The movie studio did not say whether production had been halted on following the accident.

The first Deadpool movie earned US$783 million ($1.07 billion) at the box office.

Production on the sequel, which also stars Reynolds as the title character and Josh Brolin, began two months ago.