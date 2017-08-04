Sony's interactive projector available now for $2,298

SINGAPORE - Sony's interactive touch projector, the Xperia Touch, is now available in Singapore. But those who want to play with a virtual tablet will have to cough up $2,298.

The Xperia Touch projects a 23-inch high-definition touchscreen onto any surface that users can tap, swipe and scroll along, like a giant virtual display.

Sony's proprietary projection display technology (Silicon X-tal Reflective Display) uses a combination of camera sensors and infrared light to detect where a user is tapping on screen.

The device itself runs on Android 7.0, giving users access to the host of apps available on the mobile operating system. For example, users can play multiplayer Fruit Ninja on a larger surface or project educational apps for young children to practise writing on a larger surface.

When projecting videos and other media, the Xperia Touch's projection can stretch up to 80 inches in 1,366 x 768 high-definition resolution.

The Touch can also mirror the screen from a smartphone connected to it, letting users interact both from the phone or projection.

The Xperia Touch is available at Sony Stores in 313@Somerset and Changi Airport Terminal 3.

