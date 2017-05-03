Photos with lots of detail and clarity

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus carry on the legacy of the Chinese company's P-series of smartphones to feature lenses made by the renowned German photography firm Leica.

Both the 5.1-inch P10 and 5.5-inch P10 Plus smartphones sport a 20-megapixel monochrome and a 12-megapixel colour sensor on their rear, with an eight-megapixel front-facing camera.

The cameras capture pictures with lots of detail and clarity - though with some slight issues with dynamic range at times - by over- or under-exposing some parts of the photo.

Selfies are a serious business on the P10, as shutterbugs are now able to combine beauty mode - which sharpens and beautifies one's skin tone - with Huawei's faux-bokeh effect that blurs the background.

Both phones are very nicely designed, with Huawei eschewing the ongoing glass-and-aluminium trend in favour of an anodised metal back that gives the phone a matte feel and hence a more secure grip.

The Home button doubles as a fingerprint sensor and an alternative way to navigate through menus on the phone.

If you want more screen real estate by doing away with the soft Android navigational keys, you can swipe up on the button to go back, swipe left or right to open recent apps and hold it to go to the home screen.

Lester Hio