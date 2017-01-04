Swimming: Joseph Schooling's Olympic triumph listed among top 10 swims of 2016 by Swim Swam

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling continues to make waves well after his Olympic gold-winning feat in August.

The Singapore swimmer's triumphant outing in Rio de Janeiro was listed in swimming magazine Swim Swam's Top 10 Swims Of 2016.

He came in at No. 4, after Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (400m, Rio Olympics), American Katie Ledecky (100m breaststroke, Rio Olympics), Briton Adam Peaty (100m breast, Rio Olympics).

Swim Swam's citation read: "The men's 100m fly final in Rio was historic for a handful of reasons, but it was especially significant for Singapore. The nation got its first-ever Olympic gold medal in any sport this summer courtesy of Joseph Schooling in that race. In the first Olympic final of his career, Schooling was a man on a mission, taking on a stacked field that included Olympic medalists and World Champions. All eyes in Singapore watched as Schooling blew away the field, winning in 50.39 to clock the fastest time ever done in textile."

It also noted that the race saw a rare three-way tie for the silver medal with American Michael Phelps, South African Chad le Clos and Hungarian Laszlo Cseh all relegated to the second step on the podium - a first in Olympic swimming.

Hosszu was honoured after smashing Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen's 2012 world record by two seconds. The Hungarian stopped the clock at 4min 26.36sec to claim her first Olympic title.

The other swimmers honoured on the list include:

No. 5: Phelps (200m individual medley, Olympics)

No.6: Simone Manuel and Penny Olesiak, who tied for the 100m freestyle gold in Rio

No. 7: Kyle Chambers (100m free, Olympics)

No. 8: Ryan Murphy (4x100m medley relay leadoff, Olympics)

No. 9: Cate Campbell (100m free, Australia Grand Prix)

No. 10: Caleb Dressel (50m free, National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships)