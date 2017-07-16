ST Run in the City 2017: More than 13,000 lace up for fifth edition of annual run

The second wave for the 18.45km run being flagged off.
The second wave for the 18.45km run being flagged off.
Runners for the first race taking a selfie.
Runners for the first race taking a selfie.
Runners of the 18.45km category preparing for the 5am flag off.
Runners of the 18.45km category preparing for the 5am flag off.
Neyton Tan, 31, was inspired to run with his alter ego, Spider-Man, after hearing runners say they want to be faster than the Marvel superhero.
Neyton Tan, 31, was inspired to run with his alter ego, Spider-Man, after hearing runners say they want to be faster than the Marvel superhero.
Many of those taking part in the run early Sunday morning arrived at the start point near the Esplanade more than an hour early.
Many of those taking part in the run early Sunday morning arrived at the start point near the Esplanade more than an hour early.
SINGAPORE - This year's The Straits Times Run in the City took off early Sunday (July 16) morning, with runners taking on the longest distance (18.45km) the first to be flagged off from about 5am from the start point on Esplanade Drive.

There are about 5,000 participating in this category, created two years ago as a nod to the year the national daily was founded. 

About 4,000 runners are taking part in each of the 10km and the 5km events. 

All runners will go past Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade Bridge and the Singapore Flyer, ending at the Padang where a post-race carnival awaits. 

Many came more than an hour before the scheduled start time to warm up, and most came donning the iconic blue running vest that has become synonymous with the annual run.

Into its fifth edition, the ST Run this year partners the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon as its race partners, serving as a lead-up event to the December marquee event. 

An eight-month training programme has been launched  to help runners prepare for both events. It is helmed by national marathoner and 2013 SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren and is featured every Saturday in ST. 

Some runners have come inspired by the 2013 SEA Games champion. 

Said bank executive Lim Hwe Min, 43, who is running with her husband: "We have been anticipating this run for some time already. This year is especially good because my idol Mok Yingren is running. 

"He's such a disciplined runner, down to earth, gone for running workshop before. Inspired by his love for running and passion for running. And friends who joined last year told me about the carnival and I'm looking forward to it."

Runners at the flag off for the 18.45km race.


Runners at the flag off for the 18.45km race. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI


Runners depositing their bags.


Runners queuing for the toilet at the bag deposit area.


Pacer Chan Jia Hui, 32, getting ready for the 2-hour race.

