ST Run in the City 2017: Runners revel in party atmosphere at post-race carnival

SINGAPORE - Having clocked their morning mileage on Sunday (July 16), runners who completed their events at The Straits Times Run in the City basked in the party-like atmosphere at the post-race carnival.

The carnival is held at the Padang this year, a shift from previous venues at the Singapore Sports Hub and the F1 Pit Building. With the city skyline and the National Gallery as backdrop, runners - and even non-runners took in the festivities of the carnival.

The "Page One" mock-up of the ST front page proved to be popular among runners, with many standing under the sun to get in line for a shot to post on their social media accounts.

Others got in line for goodies, such as a fitness trial pass to True Fitness and freebies with other event sponsors such as Great Eastern.

Music acts also kept the runners entertained with their live performances on stage.

Said Anita Moreira, a marketing manager who did the 5km run with her husband and daughter: "I struggled to get out of bed in the morning, but I made it here.



People gathering at the Padang after the run.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"It's good fun, and it was a good atmosphere at the start. Fresh air, early start, and entertainment along the way."

Nur Fadzilah Noor Mohd, a 34-year-old teacher who ran the 10km, said the ST Run stands out for a route that doesn't repeat itself along the way.

"At other events, you may have to do a u-turn and see the same scenery again. This is definitely one of the better organised events, and has does quite well with crowd management."

More than 13,000 participants took part in this year's run, now into its fifth edition.