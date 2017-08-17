SEA Games: Debbie Soh adds silver to her earlier synchronised swimming gold

KUALA LUMPUR - Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh finished second in the solo technical routine event at Kuala Lumpur's National Aquatic Centre on Thursday night (Aug 17) to win her second medal of the day.

The 19-year-old, who had bagged the country's first gold medal of the KL Games at the solo free event earlier in the day, scored a total of 73.8253 in the solo technical competition.

Malaysia's Gan Hua Wei pipped the Singapore Sports School student to gold with her score of 73.8386.

Singaporean Miya Yong, who earlier won bronze in the solo free routine, was third (72.3769).

Miya, 17, and Soh will next compete in the duet technical routine, duet free routine and team free routine events.

Both swimmers were were part of the team who won Singapore's first-ever SEA Games synchronised swimming gold in 2015, when they emerged top in the team technical and free routine. The other swimmers in the team were Stephanie Chen, Natalie Chen, Lee Mei Shuang, Crystal Yap, Gwyneth Goh, Geraldine Chew, Shona Lim and Tay Aik Fen.

At the 2015 Games in Singapore, the Republic also won gold in the team free combination to bag two of the three golds on offer. Malaysia took the other gold in the duet technical and free event.

At last month's Fina World Championships in Budapest, Soh and Miya outperformed their Malaysian rivals across four events - the women's solo technical, duet technical, duet free and solo free.