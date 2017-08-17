SEA Games: Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh wins Singapore's 1st gold in KL

Swimmer Debbie Soh performing her gold medal-winning synchronised swimming routine at the SEA Games on Aug 17, 2017.
Swimmer Debbie Soh performing her gold medal-winning synchronised swimming routine at the SEA Games on Aug 17, 2017.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Swimmer Miya Yong performing her synchronised swimming routine during the solo free event on Aug 17, 2017. She finished with a bronze medal.
Swimmer Miya Yong performing her synchronised swimming routine during the solo free event on Aug 17, 2017. She finished with a bronze medal.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
KUALA LUMPUR - Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh bagged the Republic's first gold of the 29th SEA Games after finishing top in the solo free routine at the National Aquatic Centre on Thursday (Aug 17).

Compatriot Miya Yong, 17, took bronze in the same event.

The 19-year-old scored a total of 75.0000 (22.3000 for execution, 30.000 for artistic impression and 22.7000 for difficulty), while compatriot Miya, 17, scored 73.0333 (22.2000 for execution, 28.9333 for artistic impression and 21.9000 for difficulty).

Malaysia's Lee Yhing Huay was second with 74.7000.

Soh and Miya will compete in the solo technical routine later on Thursday evening.

The pair were part of the team who won Singapore's first-ever SEA Games synchronised swimming gold in 2015, when they emerged top in the team technical and free routine. The other swimmers in the team were Stephanie Chen, Natalie Chen, Lee Mei Shuang, Crystal Yap, Gwyneth Goh, Geraldine Chew, Shona Lim and Tay Aik Fen.

SEA Games 2017: Debbie Soh on what's next after winning gold

At the 2015 Games in Singapore, the Republic also won gold in the team free combination to bag two of the three golds on offer. Malaysia took the other gold in the duet technical and free event.

At last month's Fina World Championships in Budapest, Soh and Miya outperformed their Malaysian rivals across four events - the women's solo technical, duet technical, duet free and solo free.

