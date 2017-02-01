Well-known eye surgeon Robert Loh dies, aged 91

Renowned eye surgeon Robert Loh, the first president of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) and the longest-serving president of Christian charity YMCA, has died at the age of 91.

Dr Loh, who helmed the NCSS from 1992 to 2002, died at home at 2.45pm yesterday after suffering a stroke. He served as YMCA president from 1970 to 1992.

Dr Loh, an ophthalmic surgeon, established the Eye Bank at Singapore General Hospital in 1966, and introduced microsurgery, laser surgery, intraocular implants, corneal grafting and modern retinal detachment surgery to Singapore.

But he was also known for his commitment to social causes since childhood, which was inspired by his parents. His father was a doctor and a "very active" Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) member, while his mother volunteered at the Young Women's Christian Association.

Dr Loh himself witnessed extreme poverty when he ended up doing his medical degree in India instead of Australia after the boat he was on had to be diverted during World War II. His stint in India propelled him to start donating to charities after he started work.

Said NCSS chief executive officer Sim Gim Guan: "Dr Loh's contributions to the social service sector and NCSS are vast... He will be fondly remembered for his personal philosophy of caring for others which he carried through his life. This is the same philosophy that continues to guide NCSS today."

Dr Loh is survived by his wife Mary Loh, 89, a retired registered nurse, and three children, five grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. His eldest child Stephen Loh, 62, a chief financial officer who was himself president of YMCA of Singapore till 2015, remembers his father as an exemplary man who had inspired him throughout his life.

Said Mr Loh: "He was a man who had a heart for the community and his family. I've drawn a lot of values from him, his attitude towards life, passion, community."

Mr Eric Teng, 57, YMCA of Singapore's current president who had known Dr Loh since 1985, remembers his predecessor as someone with "a very strong sense of conviction, a sense of mission". "He was always encouraging the younger board members," said Mr Teng.

Dr Loh had changed the YMCA Constitution to offer women full membership privileges in 1977.

YMCA yesterday said it would hold a public memorial service for Dr Loh in a month's time.