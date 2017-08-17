Presidential hopefuls Halimah Yacob and Salleh Marican meet at milk bank event

Presidential hopefuls Salleh Marican (left) and Halimah Yacob at the launch of Singapore's first Donor Human Milk Bank Programme on Aug 17, 2017.
Presidential hopefuls Salleh Marican (left) and Halimah Yacob at the launch of Singapore's first Donor Human Milk Bank Programme on Aug 17, 2017.
SINGAPORE - Two presidential hopefuls - Madam Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican - met each other at the launch of Singapore's first donor human milk bank on Thursday morning (Aug 17).

They greeted each other cordially and shook hands.

Madam Halimah was there as guest of honour, while Mr Mohamed Salleh had been invited as a board member of Temasek Foundation Cares.

The philanthropic organisation provided $1.37 million to set up the milk bank, which aims to provide milk for premature or sick babies whose mothers cannot meet their needs.

Mr Mohamed Salleh said that he plans to submit his eligibility forms next Thursday. Madam Halimah declined to speak with the media.

