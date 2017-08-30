Two arrested for theft of motorcycles in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested two people for their suspected involvement in cases of theft involving vehicles.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police had received a report that a motorcycle had been stolen from the carpark of Block 242, Tampines Street 21 on Aug 21.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspect after extensive ground enquiries, and arrested him at the multi-storey carpark at Block 2, Geylang Serai on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday (Aug 31) for the offence of theft of motor vehicle under section 379A of the Penal Code, chapter 224. He can be jailed up to seven years and fined, if convicted.

In another case, a 19-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted theft of motorcycle.

Police had received a report of a man behaving suspiciously at the carpark of Block 604, Yishun Street 61 at about 7.50am on Aug 24.

The man was sitting on a motorcycle and trying to start it with keys, but fled when a resident tried to detain him.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect through extensive enquiries and the aid of CCTV footage. He was arrested at Block 459, Yishun Avenue 11 on Tuesday.

The suspect will be charged in court on Aug 31 for the offence of attempted theft of motor vehicle under section 379A read with section 511 of the Penal Code, chapter 224.

He could be jailed up to seven years and fined if found guilty.