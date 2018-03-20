Should the Cross Island MRT line go under or around the nature reserve?

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority will soon release findings of an environmental impact study done to assess if the Cross Island MRT line should be built under the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The investigation works, completed late last year, will help the Government decide whether to build the 50km line - which joins Changi to Jurong - around the nature reserve instead.

Slated to be completed by 2030, the new MRT line will have 30 stations, with around half of them being interchanges with existing lines. It will have a daily ridership of at least 600,000 trips.

The environmental impact study aside, here are some of the arguments made for and against running the line across the nature reserve, or around it.