Scoot to fly to five new destinations including Harbin, Honolulu and Kuching

SINGAPORE - Budget airline Scoot will fly to five new destinations - Harbin, Kuantan, Kuching, Palembang and Honolulu, its first stop in the United States.

Flights out to Harbin, Honolulu, Kuching and Palembang will start by end 2017 while Scoot will offer flights to Kuantan by the first half of 2018.

This brings the airline's total number of destinations to 65.

The new destinations were revealed as part of a media conference to announce the completion of the integration of the Scoot and Tiger brands under a single operating licence and the Scoot brand.

The last Tigerair Singapore flight was on Monday night (July 24) at 11pm from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli.

All Tigerair flights will now operate under Scoot brand.

The airline also unveiled a new cabin crew uniform on Tuesday (July 25), along with new livery on its first A320 aircraft.

SIA took Tigerair private last year as part of a larger plan to drive deeper cooperation and synergy between the group's different carriers in the face of mounting competition.