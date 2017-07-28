MRT '3 times more reliable than in 2015'

The MRT system has become three times more reliable since 2015, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

He also set a new 2020 target: For trains to travel an average of one million km between delays of more than five minutes. The figure was 133,000 train-km in 2015, and has gone up to nearly 400,000 train-km in the first half of this year, he said.

Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, explained that the latest figure excludes delays due to the testing of a new signalling system on the North-South Line, as these incidents happen "once in 30 years".

