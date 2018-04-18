Jewel Changi Airport on track for 2019 opening; facade works to be completed by June 2018

SINGAPORE - Major works at Jewel Changi Airport to install more than 9,000 pieces of glass - each weighing up to 300kg - will be completed by June 2018.

With 75 per cent of the overall construction completed, the facility is on track for a 2019 opening, said Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) - a joint venture between Changi Airport Group (CAG) and CapitaLand - during a media preview on Wednesday (April 18).

Visitors travelling along Airport Boulevard would have noticed the gradual formation of the iconic infrastructure as work on its distinctive glass and steel façade enters the last lap towards completion, the firm said.

The entire Jewel facade is made up of more than 9,000 pieces of specially manufactured glass, close to 18,000 pieces of steel beams and over 6,000 steel nodes.

The complexity of the facade installation is due in part to the fact that no single piece has the same dimensions and specifications.

The entire facade will weigh more than 6,000 tonnes when complete, said head of projects, Ashith Alva.

He explained that meticulous execution is required as the glass panels are transported from the ground level to the top of the facade for the roof installation.

The glass panels are able to transmit light to enable the landscaping in Jewel to thrive, and reduce heat to ensure sustainable cooling of the complex's interior.

To ensure that noise levels of the aircraft are kept to a minimum in the building, the glass panels are designed to have an air gap of 16mm to serve as insulation against the noise emitted.

Related Story Jewel lets Changi test new boundaries to draw travellers

A series of tests and research was also conducted to ascertain that the glare emitted off Jewel's surface will not interfere with the daily operations of the air traffic controllers since Changi Airport's air traffic control tower is situated right next to Jewel.

The entire study, engineering and shortlisting of the glass material, took two years to complete.

The 10-storey mainly commercial development with five basement floors will house about 300 shops and food and beverage outlets.

Highlights include a 40m-high indoor waterfall and a five-storey garden with 2,500 trees and 100,000 shrubs from countries such as Brazil, Australia, Thailand and the United States.

Connected directly to Terminal 1, Jewel will be linked to Terminals 2 and 3 via air-conditioned bridges with travelators.