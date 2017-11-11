Chinese firm clinches Circle Line contract

Engineering firm China State Construction Engineering Corporation has clinched the contract for the construction of the Cantonment MRT station for $205 million, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced yesterday.

Construction of the three-level underground station in Keppel Road - part of the sixth stage of the Circle Line (CCL6) - will start by the end of this year and end in 2025.

The winning firm completed the construction of the Kaki Bukit and Geylang Bahru stations on Downtown Line 3 recently and is also working on the design and construction of the upcoming Canberra station on the North-South Line. The station is expected to open in 2019.

In September, China State Construction Engineering Corporation - in a joint venture with Japanese firm Nishimatsu Construction - won the bid to construct the Keppel station and its tunnels on the Circle Line with a bid of $313.8 million.

Separately that month, Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor won a $225.4 million contract to build tunnels and other structures between the Prince Edward station and the existing Marina Bay station.

Last month, China Railway Tunnel Group won the contract for the Prince Edward station and its associated tunnels, with a bid of $310.8 million.

The three new stops - together awarded for about $2.27 billion - will bring the total number of stations on the line to 33, including 12 interchange stations with other lines.

VOTE FOR STATION NAMES

The Land Transport Authority wants the public to vote for the names of three upcoming stations on the Circle Line. Almost 2,000 suggestions were received during a naming exercise ending in June for the stations, which have the working names of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward. These have been whittled down to three per station: • Keppel, Keppel Harbour or Keppel Port; • Cantonment, Old Railway Station or Spottiswoode Park; • Prince Edward Road, Parsi Road or Palmer Road. The public can vote at http://www.lta.gov.sg until Dec 10.

When completed in 2025, the 4km-long CCL6 will have three stations, connecting the HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations and closing the loop for the Circle Line.

"With CCL6, commuters will enjoy a direct route between areas in the west, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge, key employment areas in the Central Business District, and upcoming developments in the Marina Bay area," said the LTA.

"Commuters travelling from areas such as Paya Lebar and Mountbatten will also enjoy quicker and more direct access to the retail and office centres in the HarbourFront area."