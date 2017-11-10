Circle Line’s Cantonment MRT station contract goes to China State Construction for $205m

SINGAPORE - Engineering firm China State Construction Engineering Corporation has clinched the contract for the construction of the Cantonment MRT station for $205 million, the Land Transport Authority announced on Friday (Nov 10).

Construction of the three-level underground station along Keppel Road - part of the sixth stage of the Circle Line - will start by the end of this year and end in 2025.

The winning firm completed the construction of the Kaki Bukit and Geylang Bahru stations on Downtown Line 3 recently, and is also now working on the design and construction of the upcoming Canberra station on the North-South Line, which is expected to be opened in 2019.

The firm is also in a joint venture with Nishimatsu Construction to construct the Keppel Station and its tunnels on CCL6.

When completed in 2025, the 4km-long CCL6 will have three stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward - and will connect the HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, closing the loop for the CCL.

The three new stops - together awarded for about $2.27 billion - will bring the total number of stations on the line to 33, including 12 interchange stations with other lines.

"With CCL6, commuters will enjoy a direct route between areas in the west, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge, key employment areas in the Central Business District, and upcoming developments in the Marina Bay area," said the LTA.

"Commuters travelling from areas such as Paya Lebar and Mountbatten will also enjoy quicker and more direct access to the retail and office centres in the HarbourFront area."