Tow truck crashes into tree outside NYP, driver hurt

A group of students on their way to Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) yesterday were shocked to see a tow truck ramming into a tree.

One of the more than 10 students at the scene, Augustine Wong, told The Straits Times: "We were walking down from Yio Chu Kang MRT to NYP when a truck just rammed into the tree. It was quite a shock."

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a tow truck along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, towards Bishan Road, at 12.55pm. The truck, driven by a 29-year-old driver, is believed to have skidded.

Photos showed that the front of the truck had caved in while its wheels and other parts were seen scattered on the road.

Year 1 student Augustine said: "The driver was hurt. He had cuts all over and his hand was bleeding."

The driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typical for more serious cases.