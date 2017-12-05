Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Dec 5.
Singapore manufacturing shows strong signs of broad-based growth
Singapore's manufacturers are set to end the year with a big bang, fuelled largely by the continued growth in electronics.
Electric car-sharing fees to be comparable with cab fares
The hiring fees for Singapore's first large-scale electric car-sharing scheme, which starts next Tuesday, will be comparable with taxi fares.
Yemen’s ex-president Saleh killed after switching sides in civil war
Veteran former president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war, abandoning his Iran-aligned Houthi allies in favour of a Saudi-led coalition, foes and supporters said.
Video: Needy kids get help in learning to read
Over the course of this week, the sixth Straits Times Causes Week will share how various individuals and groups are making a difference through the causes they are passionate about.
Commentary: The billion-dollar question: Who pays for Changi's T5?
With a price tag likely to run into tens of billions of dollars, who pays for Changi Airport's future Terminal 5 is a question that has already ruffled feathers.
The deaf community sees red over signs
The Singapore Association for the Deaf said it is unhappy about 'inaccurate' signs used in Channel 8 current affairs programme.
5 things you need to know about hypertension
Taking your blood pressure regularly helps you ensure your heart will continue to tick normally.
Video: Yubari - Japan's 'greyest' city - fights depopulation, bankruptcy
Only 8,600 people live in Yubari, which, at 763.1 sq km, is larger than Singapore.
ST Press' foray into fiction
Local publisher Straits Times Press is making its move into novels, starting with a Japan-based fantasy and a light-hearted look at the lives of expatriate wives in Singapore.
Singapore Chinese Orchestra returns home
It will open the renovated concert hall at the Singapore Conference Hall with a Chinese New Year gig.