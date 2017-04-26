Three injured as car flips over after collision at Marina Boulevard

SINGAPORE - Three people were injured after a collision between two cars at the junction of Marina Boulevard and Sheares Avenue on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon.

A photo taken by an eyewitness showed a white car overturned after the accident, which occurred at around 2.25pm.

The car's driver, a 34-year-old man, and his two women passengers were in the car. He is believed to have suffered spinal injuries.

All three were conscious when they were taken to Raffles Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.