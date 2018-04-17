Thousands queue for hours to meet Avengers stars

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, and Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, with a drawing of their characters by a fan, at the movie's red-carpet fan event at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Event Plaza yesterday evening.

During the event, attended by around 4,000 people, Downey Jr joked about his new "bromance" with co-star Cumberbatch. Speaking of his Avengers partner, the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, he said: "Sorry, Mark Ruffalo, the science bro thing is over. It's now about the Batch."

Snaking queues of fans were spotted outside Hall B of MBS Sands Expo and Convention Centre yesterday morning, many hours before the fan event was due to take place. Queues to secure a place to see the cast members, including Karen Gillan, and director Joe Russo started even before the doors opened at 7am. Many fans, who skipped school and work, waited hours in line for one of 4,000 wristbands that granted them access to the free event, with the last of these given out just before noon.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2018, with the headline 'Thousands queue for hours to meet Avengers stars'.
