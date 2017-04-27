Theatre company and IT retailers among anchor tenants at new Funan mall

SINGAPORE - Local theatre company W!ld Rice, and IT retailers Newstead Technologies and AddOn Systems are among a list of anchor tenants that will occupy the new Funan mall when it opens in the fourth quarter of 2019.

They will join the three tenants that have already signed on: Golden Village, foodcourt operator Kopitiam and rock climbing facility Climb Central.

W!ld Rice's 18,000 sq ft, 380-seat theatre will be Singapore's first theatre venue located within a commercial complex that is designed, managed and programmed by a local theatre group, Funan's developer CapitaLand Mall Trust announced on Thursday (Apr 27).

Tenants for about 25 per cent of the mall's total retail net lettable area of about 324,000 sq ft have been confirmed.

Of these, three retailers from the former Funan DigitaLife mall will be making a comeback. Newstead Technologies will be Funan's largest IT anchor, with multiple concept stores spread across 15,000 sq ft.

Another returning retailer is AddOn, which will operate Singapore's Lenovo flagship and service Centre.

The third retailer is photography store TK Foto, which will have a dedicated test zone for drone videography and photography.

Supermarket chain FairPrice Finest, as well as local design collective Keepers and jewellery label Carrie K. will also be among the tenant mix.

There will also be a futsal court on the mall's rooftop and the authorities have given in-principle approval for a 100m, fully sheltered underground connection to City Hall MRT station from the mall's basement.

CapitaLand Mall Trust also launched its retail show suite for the mall on Thursday. Located at the junction of Hill Street and High Street, it will feature programmes for members of the public when it opens this weekend, as part of its plans to build up a community for creative talent and inspire retail innovation ahead of the mall's opening.

On Sunday (Apr 30), for example, terrarium-building and floral watercolour workshops will be on offer, in addition a panel discussion with entrepreneurs in the creative industry.

Funan will have a total gross floor area of 887,000 sq ft when it relaunches as a mixed-use development with office towers and apartment units.

It was also previously announced that a floor will be dedicated to IT products, and the complex will integrate smart shopping technologies, such as a drive-through collection for products ordered online.

Many consumers were nostalgic when the former Funan DigitaLife Mall closed for redevelopment in June last year after 31 years for its $560-million makeover. The iconic mall was previously dominated by stores selling IT products.