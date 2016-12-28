The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 28, 2016

Today's top news headlines: Woman complains of bedbug-infested coach ride, a flood damages goods and equipment at Upper Thomson Road shops and road closures near Suntec City for this year's countdown party.
Published
3 hours ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*  Administrative executive Natalie Yap allegedly suffered dozens of bedbug bites after travelling by coach from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on Monday.

* About eight businesses along Upper Thomson Road suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a flood on Christmas Eve caused damage to stock and equipment.

* Some roads near Suntec City will be closed to vehicles on Friday (Dec 30) and Saturday (Dec 31) for the countdown party Celebrate 2017: Countdown With The Stars. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping