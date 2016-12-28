The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 28, 2016

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Administrative executive Natalie Yap allegedly suffered dozens of bedbug bites after travelling by coach from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on Monday.

* About eight businesses along Upper Thomson Road suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a flood on Christmas Eve caused damage to stock and equipment.

* Some roads near Suntec City will be closed to vehicles on Friday (Dec 30) and Saturday (Dec 31) for the countdown party Celebrate 2017: Countdown With The Stars.