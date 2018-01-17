Stray cat in Pandan Gardens dies after being stabbed in its mouth

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is investigating a gruesome cat death in Jurong earlier this month.

The stray cat, which residents had named Orni, was found bleeding at Block 412, Pandan Gardens, at around 6pm on Jan 5.

A 59-year-old cleaner, who gave her name as Ms Wu Caifang, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Jan 13 that she found Orni covered in blood and called her neighbour. The pair immediately took it to the vet.

The vet found that the cat had a deep stab wound at the roof of its mouth, which appeared to have been caused by a knife.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the feline died just as the vet was about to inject it with sedatives to ease its pain.

It had also put up a struggle just before it died, causing blood to ooze out from its left eye.

It is believed that the cat died due to a severe loss of blood.

Ms Wu said that the cat had been roaming the block for 14 years and was a tame and friendly animal.

She said: "Orni had a fixed routine. Every morning, it would go upstairs to look for a few other cats and in the evening, it would return downstairs to wait for its food."

She added that she was unsure where in the block it got hurt, although she noticed bloodstains at one of the staircases.

Another resident told Lianhe Wanbao that this was the first time she had heard of a cat death in the estate, adding that many of the residents are cat lovers.

In response to queries, AVA said that it is investigating the incident.

Those who have information on this case can contact AVA on 1800-476-1600.

All information provided will be kept confidential, AVA said.