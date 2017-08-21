Stint as flight attendant helped her discover her true passion

When Ms Nuraslinda Safaruan, 32, switched jobs in 2013 from pre-school teacher to flight attendant, she had no regrets as she liked exploring new places.

But flying made her realise where her passion lies: She loved playing with children on board and soothing infants who cried.

"Sometimes, it is difficult for parents to manage their children because the environment is unfamiliar to them. But with my experience, I was able to make them listen to me," she told The Straits Times.

In 2015, she returned to early childhood education.

Ms Nuraslinda, who has a diploma in early childhood education, now works at My First Skool as a deputy centre lead, assisting the centre's principal.

Citing her in his National Day Rally speech, PM Lee said: "With good teachers like Nuraslinda, our children will get a good head start in life and parents will have ease of mind."