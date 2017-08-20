ST authors meet and greet fans at SPH bazaar

Having missed a previous chance to see one of his favourite newspaper columnists in the flesh, Mr Michael Yan was determined that he should succeed this time.

Yesterday, he made his way to Plaza Singapura to meet Ms Sumiko Tan, who is executive editor of The Straits Times.

"She's very candid and she really writes what she thinks," said Mr Yan, 60. "I can relate to her and that's why I came down specially to meet her."

The retired chauffeur also took along a copy of her new book, Sundays With Sumiko, and got it personally autographed by the author.

Ms Tan was at a meet-and-greet session at Plaza Singapura along with ST Life! editor Tan Hsueh Yun, ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) radio host Shan Wee.

The session was part of SPH's Colour My Palette, a bazaar featuring Instagrammable foods, artisan goods and craft workshops.

All four have recently launched books.

Mr Wee's book - 99 Rules For New Dads - is a tongue-in-cheek look at what it is like to be a parent.

Ms Tan Hsueh Yun's cookbook, Hunger Management, is filled with recipes that have been featured in her fortnightly columns of the same name.

And Mr Brijnath collaborated with paralympian Yip Pin Xiu on an illustrated children's picture book about her journey to becoming Singapore's first athlete to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

Singapore-based illustrator Anngee Neo worked on the book, titled The Mermaid Who Became A Champion.

The Colour My Palette bazaar will be open until 10pm today, with music performances from local acts such as the Cold Cut Duo.

A second meet-the-authors session, featuring ST writers Ignatius Low, Abdul Hafiz Abdul Samad and Andy Chen will take place from 2pm.