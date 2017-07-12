SingPost to discipline postman who left mail bundle at Jurong East void deck

SINGAPORE - Disciplinary action will be taken against a postman who left a bundle of mail at a Jurong East void deck while on his delivery rounds, SingPost said in response to queries on Wednesday (July 12).

A post by website All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday said that some letters at Block 261 Jurong East St 24 were not delivered to residential mailboxes but left on a table nearby. An accompanying photo shows mail splayed out across a void deck table.

SingPost said that the postman, who had joined five weeks ago, left a bundle behind while doing his rounds on Monday (July 10).

"A member of the public likely undid the bundle and went through the stack before leaving them on the table," said a spokesman.

A resident informed SingPost the next day that the letters had been slotted into the "returned mail" letterbox. They were retrieved the same day and have since been delivered, the spokesman said.

SingPost apologised for the lapse, and said it has reminded its postmen to take greater care to follow operating procedures and uphold mail security.

"We would like to thank the member of the public who returned the letters and alerted us of the incident," it said.