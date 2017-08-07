HOME IN FOCUS
Singapore's milestones in pictures
This island city-state celebrates its 52nd birthday in two days on Aug 9. As we commemorate Singapore's independence in 1965, The Straits Times digs into its visual archives to look back at some of the nation's milestones. Do you know where Singapore's first escalator was located? Or the first public swimming pool? Can you recall what a spectacle the first Chingay was? Walk down memory lane with us as we remember some moments that made Singapore what it is today.