Singapore's milestones in pictures

Miss Universe contestants posing for a film shoot at Sentosa’s musical fountain on May 4, 1987. That was the year Singapore hosted the international beauty pageant, which was televised to at least 600 million viewers in 56 countries. Miss Chile Cecilia Bolocco clinched the crown and Miss Singapore Marion Nicole Teo was placed among the 10 semi-finalists.ST PHOTO: H.L. CHAN
Khe Bong Neighbourhood Police Post was one of six neighbourhood police posts to open under the Toa Payoh Police Division on June 1, 1983. The other posts were located in Boon Teck, Kuo Chuan, Thomson, Kim Keat and Toa Payoh constituencies. The posts were part of a pilot scheme aimed at fostering close rapport between the police and the public, as well as getting the public to be more involved in preventing and fighting crime. ST PHOTO: ARTHUR LEE
Children trying to get a better view of the first Aneka Ragam Rakyat performance at the Botanic Gardens on Aug 2, 1959. The performance was officially opened by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. About 22,000 people attended the event, which was recorded by Radio Singapore. Up until the early 1960s, the Ministry of Culture organised a series of free, open-air concerts, which had a strong multiracial theme. The aim was to develop a sense of unity among Singaporeans by promoting a better understanding and appreciation of the arts and culture of each ethnic group. Known as Aneka Ragam Rakyat, or People’s Cultural Concerts, these shows were held at various locations islandwide.ST PHOTO: LOW YEW KONG
Orchard Theatre, which opened on Jan 6, 1965, between busy Orchard Road and the quieter Grange Road, housed Singapore’s first escalator, which ferried moviegoers between floors. The building, photographed here on May 22, 1984, also housed Singapore’s first commercial bowling alley, called Jackie’s Bowl, on the first floor. The building was later redeveloped into Cathay Cineleisure Orchard in 1997.ST PHOTO: H.L. CHAN
Commuters at Toa Payoh MRT station on Nov 7, 1987, the day the first 6km of the North-South Line – from Yio Chu Kang to Toa Payoh – went into operation. A specially arranged train took then Second Deputy Prime Minister Ong Teng Cheong and then Minister for Communications and Information Yeo Ning Hong, as well as about 400 guests, on the first ride from Toa Payoh to Yio Chu Kang and back, before the MRT service was opened to the public.ST PHOTO: SIMON KER
Thousands thronged the streets on Feb 4, 1973, to watch the first modern Chingay procession make its way from Jalan Besar to Outram Park. Organised by the People’s Association and the National Pugilistic Federation, the event involved about 2,000 participants. There were clowns, lion dancers, stilt-walkers and jugglers who tossed around staffs and spears. At the head of the procession was a large statue of a bull to signify the Year of the Ox. ST PHOTO: JUNID JUANI
A large crowd turned up at the launch of Singapore Bus Service’s (now known as SBS Transit) first double-decker service on June 13, 1977. Service 86 left the Tampines Way terminal for Shenton Way at 11.30am. However, only a handful of passengers were on board. It turned out that many commuters were apprehensive about taking the bus or unsure of the bus’ route. Today, service 86 operates between Sengkang Interchange and Ang Mo Kio Interchange. ST PHOTO: HAIRIS
Mount Emily Swimming Pool, photographed here on Jan 22, 1950, was Singapore’s first public pool. Located in Upper Wilkie Road, where Mount Emily Park stands today, it was converted from a municipal reservoir and opened to the public on Jan 10, 1931. It proved to be a popular venue, with visitor numbers hitting a record high of 8,000 a month during the mid-1930s. Bathing periods of varying durations had to be scheduled every day to ensure fair access to all members of the public. The pool was closed in December 1981 due to poor visitorship. It was eventually demolished and the site was converted into a park. ST FILE PHOTO
Published: 
43 min ago

This island city-state celebrates its 52nd birthday in two days on Aug 9. As we commemorate Singapore's independence in 1965, The Straits Times digs into its visual archives to look back at some of the nation's milestones. Do you know where Singapore's first escalator was located? Or the first public swimming pool? Can you recall what a spectacle the first Chingay was? Walk down memory lane with us as we remember some moments that made Singapore what it is today.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 07, 2017, with the headline 'Singapore's milestones in pictures'. Print Edition | Subscribe
