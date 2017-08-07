Singapore's milestones in pictures

Children trying to get a better view of the first Aneka Ragam Rakyat performance at the Botanic Gardens on Aug 2, 1959. The performance was officially opened by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. About 22,000 people attended the event, which was recorded by Radio Singapore. Up until the early 1960s, the Ministry of Culture organised a series of free, open-air concerts, which had a strong multiracial theme. The aim was to develop a sense of unity among Singaporeans by promoting a better understanding and appreciation of the arts and culture of each ethnic group. Known as Aneka Ragam Rakyat, or People’s Cultural Concerts, these shows were held at various locations islandwide.

ST PHOTO: LOW YEW KONG