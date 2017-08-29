Singapore needs new ways of engaging Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Singapore needs to find new ways of engaging Indonesia by working with its millennials who are not as inward-looking as the old regime, and expanding its engagement of the country beyond Jakarta to other regions.

"The millennials don't trust the government...For the young people , the government is the problem, not the solution,'' said Dr Leonard Sebastian, Coordinator of the Indonesia Programme at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies (IDSS), S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

"There is going to be a lot of adhocism in terms of the way people operate. You will find that much of the real work will be done on the side of the government structure," he told a panel discussion on Tuesday (Aug 29)

These young people, who are keen to change mindset in Indonesia, get around the government by creating structures such as taskforces, he said. Citing Indonesia's Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) as an example, he said the taskforce was set up outside the police structure, making it a more effective unit in fighting terrorism.

"The traditional government- to-government type of working will not work anymore..We need people-to-people engagement," Dr Sebastian told participants of the panel discussion titled "Singapore - Indonesia Ties at 50: What Lies Ahead.

"We now cannot depend on the type of rapport between Mr Lee Kuan Yew and President Suharto.. the people who built those linkages are no longer influential... We need to build new relations, new partnerships," he said. "Within the next five to 10 years, we will have to deal with a new group of people we have no feel for."

"We need to build a group of young leaders who understand Indonesia. Our pioneer leaders knew Indonesia very well but not the younger leaders. If we don't address this, we will have a big problem," he warned.

NEED TO INCREASE ENGAGEMENT OF OTHER REGIONS

Dr Sebastian also said Singapore needs to move even more to the regions outside of Jakarta.

He said President Joko Widodo is the first product of reformasi who has been empowered by the decentralisation process in Indonesia. Coming from Solo, Mr Joko became governor of Jakarta and later, president of Indonesia.

Given that Indonesian political parties will continue to field candidates from outside of Jakarta for key leadership posts , Singapore should not focus only on Jakarta, said Dr Sebastian.

The regions outside of Jakarta, which are hungry for growth, will be willing to work with Singapore partners, he added.

HIGHER DEMAND IN SERVICES SECTOR

Indonesia's youthful population also means there will be higher future demand in services sector such mobile banking and e-commerce, said Ms Selena Ling, head of Treasury Research and Strategy at OCBC Bank.

"E-commerce is one platform where you can reach across geographically dispersed regions.. in terms of banking, instead of trying to set up branches all over Indonesia, mobile banking is the way to go."

But Singapore won't be the only game in town as China is already making investment inroads, she said.

The panel discussion was organised by The Straits Times, in partnership with OCBC Premier Banking. It was held as a lead-up to the newspaper’s annual year-end Global Outlook Forum.

(This story is developing)