Simei resident lines up 7 fridges along HDB corridor to frosty reception from neighbour

SINGAPORE - Seven refrigerators were lined up along a corridor on the seventh floor of a Housing Board flat in Simei, causing one neighbour to get hot under the collar over the clutter.

The appliances were found along the corridor at Block 136, Simei Street 1, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (Dec 19).

A resident who gave her name only as Madam Shen, 48, told Shin Min that her neighbour often clutters the walkway outside their units.

"I moved in here in November 2015, and my neighbour used to put bicycles outside, but it became more ridiculous - she has even placed sofas, dining tables, cabinets and television sets outside," she said.

"A few days ago, my neighbour placed seven large fridges outside her home. There's just a 1m-wide space left to walk. Only one person can walk through at a time, it's very cramped," she said.

Madam Shen added that the clutter was a fire hazard. She said she was worried about residents' safety and hoped the authorities would take appropriate measures.

Other than Madam Shen, at least one other resident was affected by the clutter, according to the report.

The refrigerators belong to the female boss of a moving company who gave her name as Aisi.

The 42-year-old told Shin Min that there was a hole in the ceiling of her warehouse and she had moved the fridges to the corridor temporarily as she was afraid rainwater would leak through the opening and spoil the equipment.

The ceiling is being repaired and she said she would move the fridges back soon.

"The repairs just need a few days and will be finished in about two to three days, and it costs $800 to $1,000 to rent another warehouse space, so I brought the fridges home," she said.

She added that she has explained the situation to her neighbours and apologised.

According to HDB's website, residents are advised to keep common areas clear of obstruction.

Residents who fail to remove objects that are placed in a hazardous manner, even after receiving a written notice from HDB, can face a fine of up to $2,000.

If the object is not removed after the conviction, the resident faces further fines of $100 per day for as long as the object is not removed.

ST has contacted the East Coast Town Council for more information.