Santas and elves descend on Singapore for charity run

SINGAPORE - Santa Claus was back in town for the fourth edition of a charity run by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Held at The Promontory@Marina Bay on Saturday morning (Dec 9), the Santa Run for Wishes saw participants decked in Christmas-themed costumes - from reindeers and elves to snowmen and Santa Claus.

Proceeds from the run will go into granting the wishes of Make-A-Wish foundation beneficiaries between three to 18 years old.

Some 3,300 participants arrived at the crack of dawn to take part in either a 5km run or a 2km walk, that were flagged off at 7.25am and 8.25am respectively.

Runners warmed up to Christmas jingles in the background, before zooming off.

In a first for the organisers, participants of the 2km walk could download an app called LocoMole to view stories behind heritage landmarks as they embarked towards One Fullerton and back.

"It's a way to give back to society and keep fit at the same time," said Ms Cecelia Lim, 47, an associate finance director who took part in the 5km run towards Marina Barrage and back.

She was joined by her sister and her two daughters.

"I'm very encouraged that (the proceeds) go back to the Make-A-Wish beneficiaries. I hope they have a blessed Christmas," she said.

The Make-A-Wish foundation has managed to raise $500,000 in proceeds this year.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Community, Culture and Youth, was the guest of honour.