SAF Volunteer Corps doubles in size since 2015

SINGAPORE - The number of people joining the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) has doubled since the first intake two years ago (2015).

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: "We started the SAFVC as... an experiment. Up till today, we have over 500 permanent residents and citizens who are part of this volunteer corps, who undergo basic training and spend their time playing a part in national defence."

Dr Ng added that "if we continue this, then we would have discharged our duty in our generation and passed on good values and good foundations to the next".

He was speaking at an appreciation dinner at Marina Mandarin Hotel on Thursday (Aug 8) for volunteers who have contributed to national defence.

In all, 321 citizen volunteers who serve on 36 Ministry of Defence (Mindef) boards and committees were recognised for their efforts. Dr Ng also presented certificates of appointment and re-appointment to 81 volunteers at the event.

Among the contributions highlighted by Dr Ng in his speech was that of an external review panel set up in 2013 to review safety in the SAF.

Members of the panel who trudged through training grounds as part of the review include Singapore Press Holdings chief executive Alan Chan and Workplace Safety and Health Council chairman Heng Chiang Gnee.

Said Dr Ng: "The contributions of this panel have had the impact of saving lives. In the last four years, there have been zero training- and operations-related fatalities... Safe training raises morale and encourages soldiers to train even harder."

The volunteers who were at the dinner include Judge of Appeal Chao Hick Tin, Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim from the Workers' Party, and Claire Chiang, the co-founder of Banyan Tree and Resorts.

Dr Ng said it was the SAF's positive experience with its volunteers that gave it the confidence to start the more formal and structured SAF Volunteer Corps.

Dr Kenneth Mak, who is the deputy director of medical services (Health Services Group) at the Health Ministry, has been a volunteer since 2011. In that time, he has served on the the Emergency Medicine Specialist Advisory Board, and this year (2017), received a certificate of appointment to serve on the SAF Medical Advisory Board.

He said: "If the role that I'm asked to take up involves something positive, that can benefit others, that I can give to the organisation, then that actually drives me and gives me that sense of fulfilment."